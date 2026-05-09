Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India, 1st Test 2026 Day 2

Bangladesh will resume their first innings on 301-4 on Saturday, 9 May 2026, after a dominant opening day in the PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2026T against Pakistan in Dhaka. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front with a masterful century at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, leaving the visitors in desperate need of early wickets to stay competitive in the series opener. Bangladesh vs Pakistan Schedule: Get PAK vs BAN Test Series 2026 Fixtures.

Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2026 Day 2?

Cricket fans in India looking to watch the action live should note that there is no television telecast available for this series. The exclusive rights for the Pakistan tour of Bangladesh 2026 are held by FanCode.

Day 2 coverage is scheduled to begin at 09:30 AM IST on Saturday. Supporters can access the live stream via the FanCode mobile app or website. Access requires a digital pass, with options including a single match pass or a tour pass for the entire series. BAN vs PAK 2026: Sarfaraz Ahmed Named Test Head Coach As PCB Announces 16-Member Squad For Series.

PAK vs BAN 1st Test 2026 Day 1 Summary

Bangladesh finished Day 1 of the first Test against Pakistan at 301/4 in Mirpur. Despite being reduced to 31/2 early on by Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali, the hosts rallied through a dominant 170-run partnership. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front with a brilliant 101 off 130 balls, while Mominul Haque contributed a gritty 91.

Although Mohammad Abbas and Noman Ali claimed late breakthroughs, Mushfiqur Rahim (48*) and Litton Das (8*) remained unbeaten at stumps. Pakistan struggled with discipline, conceding 32 extras, as Bangladesh established a solid platform to target a massive first-innings total on Day 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2026 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).