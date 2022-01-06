The stump mic can be extremely handy in picking up conversations from the ground. This time, it was Rishabh Pant's jibe to Rassie van der Dussen that was picked by the stump mic during India vs South Africa, 2nd Test 2022 day 3 at the Wanderers Stadium. He was heard asking Dussen to shut up for having half knowledge. The initial part of the conversation was related to Pant's catch to dismiss Dussen in the first innings. The South African batsman, looked to tease the Indian keeper to which he said, "If you have half-knowledge, then keep your mouth shut”. IND vs SA 2nd Test 2021-22 Live Score Updates of Day 4.

This is not the first time that Pant's comments have been caught on the stump mic. His comments have at times been quite an entertaining one and the fans have been resharing the current video on social media. On day 3 of the Test match, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane both scored half-centuries each. Hanuma Vihari scored 40 runs and slammed 266 runs. Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jensen got three wickets each. Day 4 had a delayed start and finally, the game began.

Check out the video of the incident below:

The target for the second innings was 240 runs. At the time of going online, the home team needed 76 runs to win the game. Virat Kohli and his men have won the first Test match already and they lead the series 1-0. Stay tuned to this space for live updates of the match.

