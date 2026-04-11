Chennai Super Kings (CSK) host Delhi Capitals (DC) today at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in a high-stakes Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter. Scheduled for an evening start, the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 fixture sees a struggling Chennai side, currently languishing at the bottom of the table, attempt to secure their first victory of the season against a resurgent Delhi squad. You can follow the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard here.

Where to Watch in India CSK vs DC Live Streaming: TV and Digital

Following the high-profile merger of major media entities, the broadcasting landscape for IPL 2026 in India remains streamlined.

Television: The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 1 Hindi to catch the action with expert commentary in multiple languages.

CSK vs DC Live Streaming: Digital viewers can stream the match via the JioHotstar app and website. The platform, which resulted from the consolidation of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, offers various subscription tiers, including mobile-only and 4K premium plans. Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match.

Match Fact

Detail Information Match Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (Match 18) Tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Date & Time Saturday, 11 April 2026, 7:30 PM IST Venue M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad DC Captain Rishabh Pant Digital Streaming Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required) TV Broadcast Star Sports Network

The hosts enter today's game under significant pressure after three consecutive defeats. Following a recent 43-run loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Ruturaj Gaikwad's side occupies 10th place with a disappointing net run rate. Concerns remain over the consistency of the top order, though the presence of veteran MS Dhoni and emerging talent Dewald Brevis continues to draw significant crowd support at the Chepauk fortress.

Conversely, Delhi Capitals have enjoyed a positive start to their campaign. Under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, the team sits fourth in the standings with two wins from three matches. Delhi will look to consolidate their position in the top four and exploit Chennai's lack of momentum to secure another vital away victory.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).