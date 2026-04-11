Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) prepare to meet in the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, 11 April. The evening fixture at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium promises to be a critical encounter, particularly for a winless Chennai side hoping to secure their first victory of the campaign on home soil. With a scheduled start time of 19:30 IST, weather and atmospheric conditions will be closely monitored by both camps. You can follow the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard here.

Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast

Fans attending the match in Chennai can expect an uninterrupted game. The weather forecast for Saturday indicates a 0 percent chance of precipitation throughout both the day and night. Conditions during the daytime will be mostly sunny, gradually transitioning to a partly cloudy sky by the time the evening fixture commences. This ensures an ideal setting for a complete 20-over-a-side contest without any weather-enforced delays.

Temperatures in the coastal city will be characteristically warm. The forecast projects a daytime high of 33°C, which will cool slightly to a low of 27°C during the night. Humidity is expected to sit at 61 percent, meaning players will still have to manage moderate heat stress and sweat as the evening progresses. A steady breeze is also anticipated, with wind speeds reaching 13 mph from the southeast. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate

Chennai Weather Live

Given the evening start time, the potential for dew later in the night could influence tactical decisions at the toss. Dew typically makes the ball harder for spinners to grip during the second innings, which often prompts the captain winning the toss to elect to bowl first. Delhi Capitals arrive with strong momentum following early-season success, while Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK will be eager to utilise their familiarity with the Chepauk surface to turn their season around.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).