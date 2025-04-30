CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number 49 of the Indian Premier League 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off against Punjab Kings (PBKS). The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match takes place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 30. The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 49.

Chennai Super Kings are almost out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race, but they have a small hope and possibility. And they need to win all their remaining five matches, including this one and then hope other results go in their favour as well. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are better placed and after a washout in the last game they need to get back to winning ways. Meanwhile, we have drafted the CSK vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025, Chennai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS).

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Shivam Dube (CSK), Nehal Wadhera (PBKS) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK).

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen (PBKS) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK).

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad (CSK), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) and Khaleel Ahmed (PBKS).

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravindra Jadeja (vc).

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS), Priyansh Arya (PBKS), Shivam Dube (CSK), Nehal Wadhera (PBKS), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Marco Jansen (PBKS), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK), Noor Ahmad (CSK), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) and Khaleel Ahmed (PBKS).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2025 10:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).