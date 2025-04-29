Bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns with mid-positioned Punjab Kings in their next match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match will be the 49th overall match of the ongoing tournament, and the tenth for both concerned teams. Visitors Punjab Kings are one of the hot contenders for a top-four slot in the IPL 2025 playoffs, but fans of hopes Chennai Super Kings surely would have drained their hopes by now. Punjab Kings Beat Chennai Super Kings by 18 Runs in IPL 2025; Priyansh Arya's Power-Packed Century Guides PBKS to Clinical Victory Over CSK at Home.

The Super Kings vs Kings IPL 2025 match happens as the horrendous form of the Chennai-based franchise continues. The five-time champions have lost four of their last five matches, and even naming their legend MS Dhoni as the stand-in isn't helping. Punjab Kings are in better shape, they won two matches and got one washed away by rain in Kolkata.

Chennai Weather Live

The Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 match will be hosted at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Wednesday, April 30. The weather in Chennai is expected to be decent for playing cricket. There is no expectation of rain in the forecast, and the temperature might be around 30 degrees Celsius during the match time. Priyansh Arya Wins Man of the Match Award in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is known to assist spinners. But in IPL 2025, a change has been observed. Batters can benefit from the pitch, scoring big runs if they hold their wicket. The team winning the toss in the CSK vs PBKS IPL 2025 match might opt to field first, as dew plays an important role in evening matches in Chennai, making the chase easier, and gripping the ball tougher.

