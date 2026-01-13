Mumbai, January 13: A heartwarming moment involving Virat Kohli and a young fan went viral ahead of India’s ODI series against New Zealand. While training at the BCA Stadium, Kohli spotted a child in the stands who bore a striking resemblance to his own childhood photos. Amused by the "Mini Kohli," the star batter paused his session to point out the young doppelgänger to Indian captain Rohit Sharma, reportedly saying, "Udhar dekh, mera duplicate baitha hai" (Look over there, my duplicate is sitting there).

The young fan, identified as Garvit Uttam, became an overnight internet sensation after a video of the encounter surfaced on social media. Kohli, known for his intense focus during practice, broke into a wide smile as he approached the boy to share a lighthearted interaction. The 37-year-old icon even referred to the youngster as "Chhota Chiku," a nod to Kohli’s own famous nickname. Virat Kohli’s Mini Doppelganger Spotted As Star Indian Cricketer Gives Autograph to Kids Ahead of IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2026 (See Viral Pic).

‘Chota Cheeku’

Virat Kohli said to Rohit Sharma, "Wha dekh Mera duplicate betha hai (Look, my duplicate is sitting there)". - Virat Kohli called him a Chota Cheeku 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/b4r1DopMUa — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) January 12, 2026

‘Chota Cheeku’: The Encounter and Viral Reaction

During the interaction, Kohli was seen posing for photographs and recreating his signature fist-pump with the child. Netizens were quick to compare images of the boy with well-known photos of Kohli from his early days in Delhi, with many remarking that there was "not even a 19-20 difference" between the two.

The young fan later spoke to the media about the experience, expressing his excitement at being noticed by his idol. He revealed that he had traveled to Vadodara with his family and managed to meet several other members of the Indian squad, including KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh. Viral Video Shows Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Trying to Exit from Backdoor of 'Cupboard' During BCA's Unique Felicitation Ceremony.

Who Is 'Mini Kohli' Garvit Uttam?

Garvit Uttam, a resident of Panchkula, Haryana, was reportedly selected for a commercial advertisement due to his uncanny resemblance to a young Virat Kohli. His appearance, featuring similar facial traits and even the glasses often seen in Kohli’s childhood pictures, made him a standout figure among the crowd of supporters gathered to watch the team practice.

The moment provided a brief, joyous distraction for the team as they prepared for the first ODI at the Kotambi International Stadium. While Kohli remains one of the most scrutinised figures in world cricket, his relaxed reaction to the young doppelgänger has been praised by fans for its warmth and humility.

The interaction took place as India gears up for its final ODI assignment before shifting focus to the T20 format. Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma are currently only active in the 50-over international format, making their appearances in this series particularly significant for fans.

Following the training sessions in Vadodara, the team will continue their three-match series against the Black Caps, with subsequent games scheduled for Rajkot and Indore. For many spectators, however, the "Mini Kohli" moment remains the highlight of the tour's opening leg.

