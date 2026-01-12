A quirky moment involving Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has captured the attention of cricket fans following the first ODI between India and New Zealand. During a unique felicitation ceremony hosted by the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), the two senior cricketers were filmed attempting to navigate their way out of a massive, bat-shaped closet used as part of the event's stagecraft. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma 'Walk Out of Cupboard' During Unique Felicitation Ceremony by Baroda Cricket During IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2026 (Watch Video).

The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the star cricketers were trying to exit the oversized prop, as claimed by the social media user.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Trying To Move Out from Backdoor

Kohli and Rohit were trying to exit through the back door, but someone opened the front door instead 😂❤️pic.twitter.com/OtlVMDRvCh — Suprvirat (@Mostlykohli) January 12, 2026

Unique Presentation Prop: Huge Bat Shaped Cupboard

As part of the 2026 series celebrations, the BCA commissioned a "unique" ceremony that featured a giant, walk-in bat structure. Kohli and Sharma were positioned inside the structure for a dramatic reveal during the event. A Look at Virat Kohli's Astonishing Record in Successful 300 Plus Run Chases in ODI Format.

However, the logistics of exiting the narrow, vertical space appeared to cause some minor confusion. The video shows the two players laughing and gesturing as they figured out the best way to step out of the prop and back onto the main stage.

The clip quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), with fans enjoying the rare glimpse of the two veterans in a humorous, unscripted situation.

Baroda Cricket Association's Felicitation Ceremony

The Baroda Cricket Association's felicitation was designed to celebrate India’s two modern greats who now play in ODI format only. Despite the awkward exit from the prop, the ceremony continued without further hitches.

