Cricket Week Recap: From Mitchell Marsh’s All-Round Blitz to Chris Lynn’s Sensational Century in PSL 2020, A Look at Finest Individual Performances

Mitchell Marsh and Chris Lynn (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus epidemic has hampered a lot of sporting events all around the world and is continuing to do so. The highly- contagious disease has also affected many cricket series too and thus, fans have missed many much-awaited clashes in the week gone by. From Australia's tour of New Zealand to South Africa's tour of India, many series have been called off. Nevertheless, some action in the gentleman's game was still witnessed in tournaments like Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Ranji Trophy, and below we'll look at some of the best performances from these games. Chris Lynn Scores Century As Lahore Qalandars Beat Multan Sultans to Qualify for PSL 2020 Semi-Final.

Australia vs New Zealand 1st ODI was the only international cricket match which was played in the week gone by which saw the Men in Yellow coming on top. Other than that, some mind-boggling action was witnessed in the last few league matches of PSL 2020. Also, Saurashtra clinched their first-ever Ranji Trophy title. Well, these games also showcased some brilliant effort both with the bat and the ball. Have a look.

Mitchell Marsh- 27 & 3/29

The star Aussie all-rounder put up a magnificent show in the first ODI against New Zealand and guided his side over the line. Batting first, Marsh scored 27 crucial runs to help his side post 258 runs. In the second innings, the right-arm pacer put up a brilliant bowling display and scalped three wickets. Riding on his effort, Australia won the match by 71 runs.

Khushdil Shah- 70* Against Lahore Qalandars

Before Lynn's century, the Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandar match also witnessed mayhem from Khushdil Shah. In the first innings of the encounter, Shah came into bat at number five and attacked the bowlers from the outset. He made an absolute mockery of the opposition bowlers and scored 70 runs off 29 balls, helping his side post 187 runs. However, his efforts went in vain as the Sultans clinched the game by nine wickets

Chris Lynn- 113* Against Multan Sultans

Lynn has been in red-hot form in the ongoing Pakistan Super League and the Aussie star went on to notch a brilliant ton against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Chasing a mammoth total of 188 runs, Lynn opened the innings for Lahore Qalandars and played a sensational knock. He smashed the bowlers for fun and scored 113 runs off mere 55 deliveries, guiding his side to a nine-wicket triumph.

Aript Vasavda- 106 Against Bengal

The southpaw put up a sensational show in the all-important finals of the Ranji Trophy 2019 and guided Saurashtra to their maiden title. Batting first, Vasavada came into bat at number four and didn't put a foot wrong. He brilliantly tackled the in-form Bengal bowlers and notched up a sensational ton, guiding his side to 425 runs. The match ended in a draw. However, Saurashtra were declared winners on the basis of a first-innings lead.

Shane Watson- 66 Against Karachi Kings

The swashbuckling batsman is certainly ageing like fine wine and it was evident during Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars match ni PSL 2020. While chasing a total of 150 runs, the opener scored a quickfire fifty and the fate of the match was decided in the first half of the innings only. As a result, the Lahore side won the game by five wickets.