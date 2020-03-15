Chris Lynn Scores Century As Lahore Qalandars Beat Multan Sultans to Qualify for PSL 2020 Semi-Final

Chris Lynn celebrates after scoring century (Photo Credits: @Saj_PakPassion/Twitter)

Australian import in the Lahore Qalandars team, Chris Lynn smashed a century off just 52 balls to help his side chase down 188 with nine wickets in hand against table-toppers Multan Sultans. Lynn finished unbeaten on 113 off 55 balls and during his innings, the right-hander slammed 12 fours and eight sixes. Qalandars now qualify for the Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) semi-final. Interestingly, this is for the first time Lahore Qalandars have made it to the knockouts of PSL. PSL 2020: Teams Request PCB to Move Lahore Games to Karachi Amid Coronavirus Fears in Pakistan.

Chasing 188, Lahore Qalandars were off to a super start with opening pair of Lynn and Fakhar Zaman adding 100 runs for the first wicket in 8.6 overs. Zaman fell on an individual score of 57 off 35 balls as Zeeshan Ashraf stumped him off Usman Qadir. Chris Lynn Wants to be Compared With Pornstar Johnny Sins, Twitterati Come Up Funny Posts and Memes.

Lynn then was joined by his captain Sohail Akhtar and the duo made sure Lahore Qalandars earn the valuable two points to see them through to the semi-finals. Akhtar finished not out on 19 off 23 balls. Meanwhile, Lynn becomes the first Lahore Qalandars player to score a century. Few matches back, ben Duck missed the feat as he remained unbeaten on 99. This is also the third century of PSL 2020 with Kamran Akmal (Peshawar Zalmi) and Rilee Rossouw (Multan Sultans) registering three-figure scores each earlier in the tournament.

With this victory, Lahore Qalandars are now placed third on the PSL 2020 points table with ten points against their name. The Qalandars are now guaranteed of third-place finish, and they will face second-placed Karachi Kings in the semi-final.