Mumbai, November 9: Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) has been delayed again, with the studio announcing that the highly anticipated open-world game will now launch on November 19, 2026. Rockstar Games updated the GTA VI release date on its official website, confirming that the game will no longer debut on May 26, 2026. The news has disappointed fans who have been waiting for the successor to GTA 5 for nearly 12 years.

Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most eagerly awaited titles among players still engaged with the previous instalment, hoping for a new story, characters, and gameplay. However, with ongoing setbacks, some fans believe that Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive, might delay the release even further. Recently, Rockstar Games reportedly laid off more than 30 developers involved in GTA 6’s development, sparking speculation about the reasons behind the delay.

Rockstar Games Layoffs; Will It Lead to More GTA 6 Delay?

Rockstar Games recently terminated over 30 employees, accusing them of leaking information about the game. The company reportedly denied union-busting accusations after explaining the real reason behind the layoffs. According to reports, the employees had shared confidential information on public forums. Rockstar also rejected claims made by labour unions that the mass layoffs were an attempt to suppress unionisation efforts within the GTA development team.

As per a report published by Bloomberg, Rockstar Games dismissed dozens of employees accused of leaking company secrets on public forums, according to a company spokesperson. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB) alleged that the GTA-related layoffs targeted workers who were members of a private Discord channel used solely for union organising. The union stated that the only non-employees with access to the channel were labour organisers. IWGB condemned the dismissals, calling them a “blatant” and “ruthless” act of union busting.

Is Rockstar Games Layoffs and Grand Theft Auto 6 Delay Related?

Take-Two Interactive Software, the parent company of Rockstar Games, carried out the layoffs ahead of GTA 6’s official release on November 19, 2026, citing security concerns. The studio has reportedly maintained strict security measures since 2022, after GTA 6 leaks exposed footage of unfinished projects. During the game’s ongoing development, Rockstar also enforced a five-day return-to-office policy in early 2024 to strengthen internal security.

Rockstar Games confirmed the revised release date, stating: “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2025 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).