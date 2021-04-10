Chennai Super Kings will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Delhi Capitals on April 10, 2021 (Saturday) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides will be looking to start the new season with a win and will be aiming to improve on their last campaign. Meanwhile, fans searching for CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. It’s MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant, Wicketkeeper Captains Clash As Chennai Super Kings Face Delhi Capitals in Match 2.

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals had contrasting IPL 2020 and will be aiming to perform much better this time around. CSK finished seventh in the table last season missing out on the playoffs altogether. Meanwhile, DC reached their first-ever IPL final, losing to Mumbai Indians in the summit clash. Both sides have recruited smartly and will be hoping for a positive start to the new campaign. CSK vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

CSK vs DC Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 2 on Star Sports TV Channels

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the CSK vs DC clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs DC Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 2 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the CSK vs DC match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

