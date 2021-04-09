In the second match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Delhi Capitals (DC). Chennai Super Kings faced an early exit in the last season while Delhi Capitals went ahead to finish as runners-up. Meanwhile, both the sides will be looking to start afresh and here’s all you need to know ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2021 match 2. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

CSK vs DC Head-to-Head

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 23 times. CSK leads the head-to-head with 15 victories while DC have managed to win just eight games.

CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Match 2, Key Players

All eyes will be on MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina in the Chennai camp. Dhoni’s form will be key while Raina returns after missing out last season. In Delhi camp, stand-in captain Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan will be the key players.

CSK vs DC IPL 2021, Match 2, Mini Battles

Deepak Chahar vs Shikhar Dhawan and Ravi Ashwin vs Suresh Raina will be some of the mini-battles to watch out for in the CSK vs DC IPL 2021 match 2.

CSK vs DC IPL 2021, Match 2 Venue and Match Timing

The CSK vs DC IPL 2021 match 2 will take place at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The match will begin at 07:30 PM with toss scheduled at 07:00 PM.

CSK vs DC IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. The IPL 2021 will be live across Star network. The MI vs RCB match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of CSK vs DC, IPL 2021, on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

CSK vs DC IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

DC Likely Playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Sam Billings, Rishabh Pant (C, Wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje.

CSK Likely Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

