Match 2 of IPL 2021 will see the past of Indian cricket clash with its future as MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant will go against each other as the captains of their respective franchises. The former World Cup winner is one of the most successful skippers in cricket and Indian Premier League history while the Delhi wicket-keeper has taken on the leadership duties for the first time in the competition. CSK vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Rishabh Pant was deemed as the successor of MS Dhoni in the Indian cricket team but the youngster had a rocky start to his international career, however, in recent times, the wicket-keeper has finally been living up to his undeniable potential and has produced several match-defining knocks just like his predecessor.

Rishabh Pant has had a sensational summer as brilliant displays against Australia and England have established the 23-year-old as a serious cricketer in Indian cricket. Such has been the youngster’s form that when Delhi Capitals lost their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer through injury, the franchise wasted no time in deciding that the enigmatic wicket-keeper is the right guy to lead the team.

Though Rishabh Pant has shown signs of matching MS Dhoni’s capabilities with the bat, it remains to be seen if the youngster will replicate the iconic cricket’s skills and abilities as a captain. ‘I'll apply my own experience and the learnings from MS Dhoni, and try to do something different against CSK,’ said Pant ahead of his first game as Delhi Capitals captain.

Both teams had contrasting IPL 2020 but will be aiming to improve on their final finish. MS Dhoni’s CSK had struggled to deal with the loss of few key players and eventually ended their season second-bottom in the table. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals had a lot of positives and enjoyed their best campaign yet, making it to the finals for the first time but ending on the losing side.

Chennai Super Kings have recruited smartly ahead of IPL 2021 and will be eager to put the ghosts of the previous season behind them with a brilliant mixture of experience and young blood. Meanwhile, Delhi haven’t made major changes but added to their already established core and will be aiming to go one step further this time around.

