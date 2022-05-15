Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans know their future in the Indian Premier League which makes their Sunday afternoon game inconsequential. Chennai have had a poor run in the league this season and the change of leadership midway has only highlighted the kind of struggle they have faced. They will be eager to end the tournament on a high though and raring to come back stronger next season. Opponents Gujarat Titans have had a different experience in comparison to CSK with almost everything going to plan for new entrants. They became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and finishing top of the standings will be the next on their agenda. Chennai Super Kings versus Gujarat Titans will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 3:30 PM IST. CSK vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 62

Devon Conway is the man to look forward to for Chennai Super Kings in their batting unit. The New Zealand opener is a clean hitter of the ball and can dominate Gujarat in the powerplays. M S Dhoni has not featured much with the bat and has had a few hits and misses when he does spend time in the middle. Being a talisman in the middle order, CSK needs their skipper to fire on all cylinders.

Gujarat Titans have built their team around the special talents of Hardik Pandya, who is a proven performer with both and bowl in his hand. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia are excellent finishers and managed to win a few games for the side. In the bowling department, the brilliance of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami make this team unbeatable on their day. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

CSK vs GT Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 62 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the CSK vs GT clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

CSK vs GT Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 62 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the CSK vs GT match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. A must-win game for both teams calls for players to display calmness. Gujarat Titans are the firm favourites to win this contest given their current form and depth in the squad. If Chennai are to win, they will need to put in a world class performance.

