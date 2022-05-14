Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 62 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The CSK vs GT clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 15, 2022 (Sunday) at 03:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. CSK vs GT Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 62.

Chennai Super Kings have been officially eliminated from the IPL 2022 contest after the humiliating defeat against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans were the first team to enter into the IPL 2022 play-offs. The two teams had a dissimilar journey this season. CSK continue on number nine with just four wins out of 12 matches so far meanwhile Gujarat Titans have retained back their first position on points table.

CSK vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha (GT), MA Dhoni (CSK) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

CSK vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (GT), Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Devon Conway (CSK), David Miller (GT) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

CSK vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Rahul Tewatia (GT), Hardik Pandya (GT) could be our all-rounders.

CSK vs GT, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (GT), Mukesh Choudhary (CSK), Mohammed Shami (GT) could form the bowling attack.

Hardik Pandya (GT) could be named as the captain of your CSK vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Rashid Khan (GT) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

