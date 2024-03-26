The IPL 2024 has commenced and it has seen rivals clashing at each other in first game week with some breathtaking and exhilarating cricketing action. In the next match of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans are set to visit the M Chidambaran Stadium in Chennai to clash against defending champions Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have started their campaigns with wins. CSK defeated RCB in their opening encounter while GT secured a thrilling victory against MI. GT and CSK are the finalists of the previous edition but both teams are under a new captain in this edition who are the future of Indian cricket. Both Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad will be under pressure but it is also a big opportunity for them. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming Praises Rachin Ravindra Ahead of Gujarat Titans Clash.

Chennai Super Kings had a decent outing with the ball in the first game. Although Deepak Chahar and Tushar Dehspande failed to make a big impact, Mustafizur Rahman was the star of the show, picking up 4 wickets in his spell. Despite his performance, his place in the playing XI is in doubt as Matheesha Pathirana is likely to be available for this game. Shardul Thakur, who missed out the previous match will also be in contention for a return. CSK batting has been consistent with Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell both scoring important runs on their debut. But for GT, the biggest threat will come from Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube. IPL 2024: CSK v GT Overall Head-to-Head; When and Where To Watch to Free Live Streaming Online.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have started the season in their signature way. Getting to a par score and deploying their multifaceted bowling attack to defend it has been their forte and they defeated Mumbai Indians doing the same. Azmatullah Omarzai delivered them good returns with the new ball and Spencer Johnson bowled a brilliant over in the death to set things up for them. Sai Sudharsan was among runs in the first match supported by a nice cameo from Rahul Tewatia. GT hasn't been in the best of shape after losing Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. But the inclusion of Sai Kishore and Azmatullah Omarzai has definitely provided them resource to hit back at the likes of CSK.

