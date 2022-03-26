Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) picked up an important win in the season opener of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Set 132 runs to win, Knight Riders reached the target in 18.3 overs with six wickets in hand. Despite MS Dhoni’s fighting fifty CSK failed to stop KKR from registering a win in the season opener. Dhoni scored 50 off just 38 balls and came out to bat with CSK struggling to get going. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 Wickets in IPL 2022 Match 1.

Thanks to Dhoni and newly appointed captain Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten stand of 70 runs, CSK managed to put some sort of total on the board. The defending champions, otherwise, were trotting at 61 for five in 10.5 overs. Jadeja finished not out on 26 off 28 balls. Meanwhile, you can check some of the stats from CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match 1: MS Dhoni Plays Vintage Knock, Wasim Jaffer Reacts With a Meme from Salman Khan's Sultan Movie.

# MS Dhoni scored a fifty in IPL after 28 innings.

# MS Dhoni became the oldest Indian player to score an IPL fifty - 40y 262d.

# Dwayne Bravo equaled with Lasith Malinga as the highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

# This is the second time CSK lost their opening game as defending champions.

# Umesh Yadav completed 50 wickets for KKR, becoming just the fourth player to achieve this feat for the franchise.

# This was KKR’s first win at the Wankhede Stadium after eight defeats.

Knight Riders got off to a decent start with openers Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer add 43 runs for the first wicket. Dwayne Bravo managed to pick three wickets but couldn’t hamper KKR’s charge.

