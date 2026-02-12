Varun Chakaravarthy enters the 2026 IPL cycle in peak form, having recently spearheaded India's campaigns in the 2025 Champions Trophy and Asia Cup. His recent performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, against the USA and Namibia, have solidified his reputation as a mystery bowler who remains difficult for even top-tier international batters to read. Arshdeep Singh Brings Out Cristiano Ronaldo's SIU Celebration After Pacer Claims 250th T20 Wicket During IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match (Watch Video).

Which Team Will Varun Chakaravarthy Play for in IPL 2026?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially confirmed that mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy will remain with the franchise for the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Following the conclusion of the player retention window on 15 November 2025, the defending champions named Chakaravarthy as one of their core retentions. The 34-year-old, who recently became the highest-rated Indian T20I bowler in history, will continue to lead the KKR spin attack alongside long-time teammate Sunil Narine.

Chakaravarthy has been retained by KKR for a fee of INR 12 crore, reflecting his status as one of the most effective bowlers in the shortest format. Despite a mini-auction held in Abu Dhabi in December 2025, where several big names changed hands, KKR management prioritised continuity.

The decision follows his stellar performance in the 2025 season, where he claimed 17 wickets, and his ongoing international dominance. Chakaravarthy currently tops the ICC T20I bowling rankings with a career-high rating of 818 points, surpassing the previous Indian record held by Jasprit Bumrah. 109M! Hardik Pandya Hits Longest Tournament Six Against Bernard Scholtz During IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match (See Video).

Instrumental Role in KKR’s Success

Since joining the franchise in 2020, Chakaravarthy has been the cornerstone of KKR’s bowling strategy. His ability to bowl in the powerplay and the death overs has been pivotal, most notably during KKR's third title-winning campaign in 2024.

The Tamil Nadu spinner's resurgence under the guidance of mentor Gautam Gambhir has transformed him into a "bankable" four-over option. As KKR prepares for the 2026 season, head coach Abhishek Nayar is expected to rely heavily on the Chakaravarthy-Narine duo to exploit the turning tracks at Eden Gardens.

