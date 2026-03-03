An undated video of former Indian captain MS Dhoni has recently captured the internet's attention, showing him in his hometown of Ranchi receiving a food parcel. In the clip, the legendary cricketer is seen interacting with a delivery person to collect a package of 'Dehati Chicken', a local rustic delicacy famous in the Jharkhand region. Known for his grounded lifestyle despite his global stardom, Dhoni’s preference for local Ranchi flavours over gourmet dining has once again charmed fans, reinforcing his "son of the soil" image as he spent his final days of the off-season at his farmhouse. MS Dhoni, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Hit Nets at CSK’s IPL 2026 Pre-Season Camp (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Receiving his Food Parcel

MS Dhoni was seen taking delivery of 'full Dehati Chicken' parcel from Maa Hotel. pic.twitter.com/aO8txldces — Magadh Updates (@magadh_updates) March 2, 2026

The viral footage surfaced just as the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman made his highly anticipated move to Chennai on February 28 to begin preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Upon his arrival at the Chennai airport, Dhoni was greeted by a massive crowd of supporters, marking the official start of his pre-season routine. Dressed casually in a maroon T-shirt, he appeared fit and rejuvenated, quickly transitioning from the quiet life in Ranchi to the high-intensity environment of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) training camp. MS Dhoni Arrives In Chennai, Joins CSK Camp Ahead of IPL 2026 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Arrives in Chennai

Since joining the camp, Dhoni has been spotted at the CSK high-performance centre, participating in rigorous net sessions alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. At 44, Dhoni continues to be the focal point of the franchise's ambitions, with early training footage showing him practicing his trademark power-hitting and even sharing lighthearted moments with teammates.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).