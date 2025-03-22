Match three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition will see the two biggest franchises, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, face each other in the El Clasico at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. Mumbai and Chennai are the joint-most successful franchises in IPL history, having won five titles each. Both sides will be looking for their sixth title in the showpiece event. CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 3.

Chennai Super Kings will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who took over from MS Dhoni in 2024. Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2024. Hardik Pandya has taken over charge from Rohit Sharma for the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 edition. However, they failed to qualify for the playoffs. It is to be noted that Hardik will miss the high-voltage clash due to suspension. Ahead of the high-voltage clash between Chennai and Mumbai, fans are eager to know how Chennai's weather will be during the match hours.

Chennai Weather Live

The weather is looking excellent for the El Clasico match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on March 23. There is no chance of rain during the match hours in Chennai. The temperature is expected to stay around 30 degrees Celsius. As the match progresses, the temperature could reduce to 28 degrees Celsius. A full match is expected on the cards. Buy CSK vs MI Tickets Online and Offline: How to Purchase IPL 2025 Tickets for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has favoured spinners in the past. Chasing is something that each side has preferred in the IPL. The trend is likely to continue during the high-voltage match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on March 23. While batting first, anything above 170 runs could be considered a good total to defend on the Chennai surface.

