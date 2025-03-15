Buy IPL 2025 Tickets: IPL 2025 is not far away and once again fans will be able to witness some exciting cricketing action between the 10 teams who will look to give it their absolute best in winning the ultimate prize on offer. IPL 2025 will offer fans an opportunity to witness one of the marquee clashes, the CSK vs MI (Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians) showdown right at the start and there are many who might be on the lookout for information on how to purchase IPL 2025 tickets. In this article, we shall explore just that. IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

The CSK vs MI clash is often called the 'El Clasico' of the IPL, with both the teams having had some memorable clashes over the years. CSK and MI are the most decorated teams in the history of the IPL, winning the title five times each and there's hardly been a dull moment whenever these two teams cross paths. The CSK vs MI clash will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on March 23. Here's how you can purchase tickets for the same.

CSK vs MI-How to Purchase Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Tickets?

MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin are some of the massive names who would be in action in the CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match. The demand for tickets for the CSK vs MI match in IPL 2025 is understandably pretty high and now you know why. Fans will have the option of purchasing CSK vs MI tickets in IPL 2025, both online and offline. CSK vs MI tickets online are available on the District by Zomato platform. The CSK vs MI tickets, however, are set to go live on March 19 at 10:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and fans can visit the platform and get their hands on the same. Fans also can visit CSK's website to grab the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match

CSK vs MI tickets will also likely be available offline as well. The IPL 2025 tickets offline can be purchased through authorised centres. As per reports, the craze for CSK tickets is so high that they have started to be available on various other platforms even before going on sale and the prices are monumentally high, with reports claiming the range being between Rs 17,000 to 1,20,000 approximately.

