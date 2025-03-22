The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is back and the season promises some never-seen-before exciting action as it progresses. The match 3 of the IPL 2025 season will feature two biggest franchises in the IPL, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians who will take on each other in the El Clasico of IPL. The CSK vs MI match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai on Sunday, March 23. Both the sides have won five IPL titles each, maximum a franchise has won in the IPL and they will commence the journey clashing with each other, looking for the sixth. A false start here can be fatal for any franchise like it did for Mumbai Indians last season. Ravi Ashwin Meets World Chess Champion D Gukesh Ahead of IPL 2025, CSK Spinner Presents Young Chess Star Chennai Super Kings Jersey and Plays A Game of Chess At Chepauk (Watch Video).

CSK Team Preview

Chennai Super Kings will take the field under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who took over from MS Dhoni in 2024. CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2024 and have went hard in the 2025 mega auction to construct a new and more potential team. Alongside their old players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, they have brought back Sam Curran and Ravichandran Ashwin as well. Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed got added which means CSK now has a very potent spin attack and a consistent batting with run banks. With consistency being a major goal for them, CSK will look to advance far in IPL 2025.

MI Team Preview

Mumbai Indians have not won an IPL since the last time to win in the IPL 2020. They have finished at the bottom of the table on two occasions since 2022. Hardik Pandya has taken over as the new captain in 2024 and MI are eying a new start. Jasprit Bumrah is out injured which means the likes of Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult along with Mitchell Santner have to take more responsibility. MI will be also looking at Will Jacks, Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir to provide impact in the batting which can be a deciding factor going forward. They will also have to look to maintain the team environment which failed them last time around. Hardik Pandya will miss the CSK vs MI match due to suspension.

CSK vs MI Head-To-Head Record in IPL

CSK and MI share a fierce rivalry and it could be seen from their head to head numbers in the IPL. Out of 37 IPL matches against each other, CSK have come out victorious 17 times, while MI have ended over the finish line 20 times. What Are IPL 2025 Virtual Groups? Know How and Why Are Teams Placed in Groups A and B in Indian Premier League Season 18.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Key Players

Noor Ahmad Ruturaj Gaikwad Surya Kumar Yadav Trent Boult Shivam Dube Will Jacks

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Key Battles

Both CSK and MI have some good spinners and in the conditions of the MA Chidambaram Stadium, it will be crucial for them to come good. Ravindra Jadeja's matchup against Suryakumar Yadav can be a decider for the match. Meanwhile. MI will look for new ball wickets and Trent Boult vs Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a mouth-watering encounter.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on March 23. The CSK vs MI IPL 2025 match 3 will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IPL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 18.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

JioStar network are official broadcast rights holder of the IPL 2025 in India. Fans can find live telecast viewing options for the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans also have the live streaming online viewing option on the JioHotstar app, which will provide CSK vs MI IPL cricket match live streaming on its app and website. JioHotstar is renamed as Disney+Hotstar app after the merger of Jio and Star Sports.

CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Impact Players

Khaleel Ahmed is the likely impact player for CSK if they get to bat first. As they have bowlers who bat, Khaleel is the one who will come later as an impact player, If CSK bat first, Rahul Tripathi is most likely candidate to get replaced. Mumbai Indians on the other hand, might want to rest Rohit Sharma from fielding and use him as an impact sub.

