With an aim to finish the group stage with a win, Chennai Super Kings are all set to take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021. The match will be held at the Dubai International Stadium. In this article, we shall be talking about the preview of the game which will cover the aspects of head-to-head record, likely playing XI and so on. But first, let's have a look at how important the game will be for both teams and of course their position at the IPL 2021 points table. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have no chance to make it to the top four but would want to end their stint at the IPL 2021 on a high note. Needless to say that both teams would be in a hunt for a win. PBKS is placed on number six with 10 points in their kitty whereas, CSK is on number two. A win here for MS Dhoni's team could bring them back to the top of the points table. Now, let's have a look at the preview of the game.

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head

When it comes to the head-to-head record between two teams Chennai Super Kings enjoy an upper hand over PBKS as they have won 16 matches out of 25 games. The rest are won by PBKS.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 53, Key Players

Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni will be the main players for CSK as they look to keep up their winning streak. KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh are the key players for Punjab Kings.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 53, Mini Battles

Arshdeep Singh vs Faf Du Plessis will be one of the main battles to look out for. Josh Hazlewood vs KL Rahul will also be a key clash to look forwards to.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 53 Venue and Match Timing

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (CSKvs SRH) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 7, 2021 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 03:00 pm.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 53 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RCB vs SRH live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

