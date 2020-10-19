Riding on a spectacular half-century from Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals thrashed Chennai Super Kings by seven-wicket and kept their hopes of qualifying for Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs alive. Chasing a mediocre total of 126 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Men in Pink got off to a horror start courtesy Deepak Chahar’s sensational opening spell. As a result, Rajasthan lost three crucial wickets inside power. However, skipper Steve Smith joined forces with Jos Buttler, and since then, it was one-way traffic. While the captain was batting steadily at one end, Buttler (70) went absolutely berserk as RR crossed the line with 15 balls to spare. CSK vs RR Highlights IPL 2020.

Earlier in the game, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision never looked great as Chennai put up yet another mediocre batting performance. From Shane Watson to Faf du Plessis, none of the batsmen looked comfortable on the pitch. Ravindra Jadeja was the highest scorer of the side with 35 runs as the Yellow Army was restricted to 125/5 which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia were the pick of the RR bowlers with one wicket apiece. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the match. MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav Trolled With Funny Memes for Poor Performance.

# MS Dhoni became the first player to make 200 appearances in Indian Premier League history.

# Dhoni also became the second player after Suresh Raina to complete 4000 runs for CSK.

# Jos Buttler scored his second fifty of the season.

# Rajasthan Royals advanced to the fifth spot in the team standings.

# Chennai Super Kings slipped down to the eighth position after this defeat.

As mentioned above, Rajasthan Royals jump to the fifth position in the team standings, and their hopes of making to the IPL 2020 playoff race are intact. They will next meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 22. On the other hand, CSK slipped down to the last position, and they will now have to rely on other teams’ result to qualify for playoffs. Their next assignment is against Mumbai Indians on October 23 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

