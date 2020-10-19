CSK vs RR Live Score Updates: Stakes are very high as Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are meeting in a must-win game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and it will be interesting to see who comes on top. With three victories in nine games, CSK are RR are stranded at seventh and eighth position in the points table and a defeat in the upcoming contest might even end one side's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans must stay tuned as we bring the live commentary and regular updates of the CSK vs RR game. CSK vs RR, IPL 2020 37th Match Preview: Struggling Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals Face Off in Must-Win Game.

"Too many holes in the ship and when you try to plug one, there is water flowing from another," opined MS Dhoni after CSK's fifth defeat in the season. Well, that's precisely has been the case for the Yellow as they were outplayed in most of their contests. Although they put up a much better show in their previous two clashes, they are still no way near the team they used to be. Skipper MS Dhoni needs to get back in form soon if CSK want to maintain their cent percent record of qualifying in IPL playoffs. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

On the other hand, too many experiments have been the nemesis of Rajasthan Royals this season. They were touted as frontrunners to lift the title after winning their first two games. However, they entirely lost the plot after that and aren't likely to go back to winning ways. Hence, they first need to identify their best combination and back their decision with the performance on the field. However, coming together as a unit in a high-voltage encounter will take some beating.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Mahipal Lomror, Shashank Singh, Andrew Tye, Tom Curran, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Aniruddha Joshi, David Miller, Varun Aaron

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

