Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were trolled online after another defeat in Indian Premier League (IPL) season 13. Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by seven wickets to climb to fifth in the IPL 2020 points table leaving MS Dhoni’s side at the bottom of the standings. Disappointed fans roasted MS Dhoni and CSK with funny memes and jokes after their sixth defeat of the season. Chennai are now at the bottom after 10 matches and virtually out of the race for the playoffs. Jos Buttler was the star for Rajasthan and scored a fine half-century to lead Rajasthan to a fourth win of the season. CSK vs RR Highlights IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Thrash Chennai Super Kings By 7 Wickets.

CSK, after opting to bat first, could only manage 125/5 on the scoreboard and Rajasthan chased it down in 17.3 overs with seven wickets in hand. Buttler remained not-out on 70 from 48 deliveries, which comprised of seven boundaries and two maximums while Steve Smith scored 26. The pair stitched an unbeaten 98-run stand for the fourth wicket and guided Rajasthan to a handsome win, which takes them to fifth in the standings with eight points from 10 matches. Suresh Raina Congratulates MS Dhoni for Becoming First Cricketer to Make 200 IPL Appearances, Wishes CSK Captain Luck and Success in IPL 2020.

CSK Fans After Defeat to Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings When They Had Raina vs When They Play Without Raina

CSK in previous seasons when they had Raina Vs CSK in 2020 #IPL2020 #CSK pic.twitter.com/6k5YLANvek — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) October 19, 2020

How it Started vs How it Ended

CSK : How it started. How it Ended. pic.twitter.com/QHLZbOveE3 — Bαтαѕαяι | Mσяиιиɢ Sтαя🧛 (@TheDarkHorse09) October 19, 2020

Dhoni to Srinivasan After Rajasthan Royals Defeat

Srinivasan: How did we win with Raina in the team? Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/WDyWP8LUqU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 19, 2020

Virtually Out, Mathematically Still in With a Chance

Bye Bye @ChennaiIPL 👋👋👋 Today, CSK becomes the first team to be knocked out of IPL 2020.. #CSKvRR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/w77vHqnmBA — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) October 19, 2020

Jos Buttler Watching CSK Fans Celebrating

#Csk fans:- Sanju, robbin and stokes out ho gaye ab toh ham match pakka jeet jayenge Le Jos buttler:- pic.twitter.com/uafMn6ppWf — Oii_Ammy (@Ammy36097430) October 19, 2020

Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020

CSK Batsmen After Powerplay Overs

Chennai Super Kings Watching Kedar Jadhav Bat

CSK fans watching Kedar Jadhav batting: pic.twitter.com/9SwGrzBidB — Shivam Chatak (@ShivamChatak) October 19, 2020

CSK Fans This Year

CSK Trying to Win Matches This Season

#CSKvsRR CSK tryna win the matches in this season be like:- pic.twitter.com/8HE7ZtVGmA — Jayyyyy (@jay__2411) October 19, 2020

Earlier, Jofta Archer started in breathtaking fashion for Rajasthan and removed Faf du Plessis early in the third over before young Karthik Tyagi removed Shane Watson. Archer finished his spell with 1/20 and even played a role in run-out of MS Dhoni. CSK never got going and kept losing wickets frequently. Ravindra Jadeja was the top-scorer for them with 35 from 30 deliveries but it was just not enough.

