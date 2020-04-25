David Warner Trolls Virat Kohli & RCB For Not Winning a Single IPL Title, Says ‘ I Hope Virat is Watching Right Now’

David Warner and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore might have had the best of the cricketing names, but the franchise has not won a single IPL title so far. Now during a recent interaction with his Sunrisers Hyderabad colleague Jonny Bairstow, David Warner trolled RCB for not winning a single IPL title so far in 12 years. While having a chat with Bairstow, he went on to say, "I hope Virat Kohli is watching." All cricketers from England, Australia, Pakistan and other countries have been in lockdown due to the outspread of the coronavirus. David Warner Mentions Virat Kohli After Winning Allan Border Medal, Steve Smith Gives Priceless Reaction (Watch Video).

The outspread of the deadly disease has stalled the live-action all around the world and the lockdown has been imposed in most countries due to the outspread of the deadly disease. Obviously the sports personalities have been confined into their homes waiting for the live-action to start soon. This obviously includes David Warner as well. Recently he conducted a live chat session with Jonny Bairstow where trolled Virat Kohli and RCB mercilessly for not winning a single title.

The two teams met in the finals of the IPL 2016 final where Sunrisers Hyderabad walked away with the title as they won the game by eight runs. The match was held in Bengaluru. where SRH won the toss and elected to bat first. They made a total of 208 runs on the board with David Warner scoring 68 runs on the board and making a maximum contribution. Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle made 76 and 54 respectively but things went downhill for the hosts after the two got out. SRH displayed nerves of steel and thus won the finals.