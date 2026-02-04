As the cricket world prepares for the 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, beginning 7 February, attention has once again turned to the record books. India’s Virat Kohli remains the undisputed leader in tournament history, holding a substantial lead at the top of the all-time run-scoring charts. Despite his retirement from the format following India’s 2024 triumph, Kohli’s record of 1,292 runs remains the benchmark for consistency. As the T20 World Cup 2026 tournament gets underway in India and Sri Lanka, only one player in the current top five—England’s Jos Buttler—is active and in a position to challenge the leaders. Gautam Gambhir's 'Reaction' on Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott Against India Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: An Indian Legacy

The top of the leaderboard is dominated by the legendary Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Kohli’s tally of 1,292 runs was achieved at a remarkable average of 58.72 across just 33 innings, including 15 half-centuries—the most by any player in the competition.

Close behind is former captain Rohit Sharma, who amassed 1,220 runs in 44 innings. Sharma, the only player to have featured in every T20 World Cup from the inaugural 2007 edition until 2024, leaves a legacy defined by longevity and power-hitting, having provided the platform for India's two world titles.

The Pursuit of the Thousand-Run Club

Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardene occupies the third spot with 1,016 runs. For nearly a decade, Jayawardene held the all-time record until it was surpassed by Kohli in 2022. Known for his elegant stroke play, he remains the only retired player from the inaugural era to stay within the top three.

England’s Jos Buttler is currently the most significant active threat to the rankings. With 1,013 runs, he sits just three runs behind Jayawardene. As he prepares to lead England's batting charge in the 2026 edition, Buttler needs 280 runs to overtake Kohli and become the all-time leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill Axed, Axar Patel Named Vice-Captain; Ishan Kishan Returns As India Name Squad.

Warner Completes the Elite Five

Rounding out the top five is Australia’s David Warner, who finished his T20 World Cup career in 2024 with 984 runs. Warner was a pivotal figure in Australia’s 2021 title win, where he was named Player of the Tournament. Although he fell just short of the 1,000-run milestone, his strike rate and aggressive opening stands remain a hallmark of Australian T20 cricket.

Most Runs In T20 World Cup 2026

Rank Player Team Runs Innings Average Status 1 Virat Kohli India 1,292 33 58.72 Retired 2 Rohit Sharma India 1,220 44 34.85 Retired 3 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 1,016 31 39.07 Retired 4 Jos Buttler* England 1,013 34 42.20 Active 5 David Warner Australia 984 41 25.89 Retired

As the 2026 edition progresses across India and Sri Lanka, new contenders like Quinton de Kock, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan are expected to climb closer to the 1,000-run milestone.

