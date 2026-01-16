Veteran opener David Warner has joined Steve Smith and Ben McDermott at the top of the Big Bash League's most centuries list, smashing a historic hundred during the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Big Bash League 2025-26 match. Representing the Sydney Thunder at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Warner reached the three-figure mark off just 61 balls, marking his second century of the 2025–26 season, which was laced with 11 fours and three sixes. The achievement draws him level with Smith and McDermott for the most centuries in the competition’s 15-year history. Moises Henriques Becomes First Player To Reach 150 Big Bash League Games, Achieves Feat During Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2025-26 Match.

David Warner Slams 62-Ball Hundred

David Warner has done it again! That is another superb #BBL15 century for the 39-year-old. pic.twitter.com/iPqEDKz6Or — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

Joining the "Three-Century" Club

With this knock, Warner becomes only the third player to record three centuries in the Big Bash League. He previously held two hundreds: one scored in the inaugural season in 2011 and his first of the current campaign against the Hobart Hurricanes earlier this month.

Player Team(s) Centuries Career Status David Warner Sydney Thunder 3 Active Steve Smith Sydney Sixers 3 Active Ben McDermott Hobart Hurricanes 3 Active Glenn Maxwell Melbourne Stars 2 Active Matthew Short Adelaide Strikers 2 Active Usman Khawaja Sydney Thunder / Brisbane Heat 2 Active

The latest century further solidifies his legacy as one of Australia’s greatest ever white-ball cricketers. Beyond the BBL, this hundred also sees him draw level with Virat Kohli on the list of players with the most centuries in overall T20 cricket history.

Global Standing and T20 Legacy

Beyond the domestic record, Warner's ton at the SCG has significant implications for his standing in global T20 cricket. He has now moved to nine career T20 centuries, equalling modern-day greats Virat Kohli and Rilee Rossouw. Only Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (11) have recorded more hundreds in the shortest format of the game.

The innings also pushed Warner past the 14,000-run mark in all T20 cricket, further solidifying his status as one of the most prolific run-scorers to ever play the game.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2026 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).