David Warner Mentions Virat Kohli After Winning Allan Border Medal, Steve Smith Gives Priceless Reaction (Watch Video)

After serving a yearlong ban for ball-tampering, David Warner made a stunning comeback to international cricket and yesterday collected the Allan Border Medal for the third time in his career. During the acceptance speech, the Australian left-hander mentioned Virat Kohli’s name. Steve Smith who was also present at the ceremony smiled at the mention of the Indian cricket captain’s name. Kohli has been quite a favourite player for the Aussies. We all remember how the Indian cricket captain defended Steve Smith while he was getting booed during the CWC 2019. David Warner Gets Emotional During Acceptance Speech at Australia Cricket Awards 2020 (Watch Video).

Kohli went on to ask the fans to not boo him and instead cheer for him. The two players were quite impressed with the act. Now, David Warner mentioned Kohli’s name during his acceptance speech. “Having three daughters at home, looking up to guys like ‘Smithy’, ‘Cummo’ — playing cricket in the backyard they’re yelling out Virat Kohli’s name — but these are the smiles on kids’ faces that we put on,” Warner was quoted by cricket.com.au. With the mention of Kohli, the cameras panned towards Steve Smith who couldn’t hide his smile with the mention of the Indian cricket captain. Check out the entire video below:

Back then while speaking about the episode when the Indian cricket captain stopped the fans from booing Steve Smith said, “In the World Cup it was really nice of Virat to do what he did. He did not have to do that and yeah it was a lovely gesture and really appreciated that.”