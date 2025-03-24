Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has commenced with three blockbuster matches in the first weekend. Four teams are yet to kickstart their journey and two of them will clash on March 24 evening. Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam in their first home match of the season. You can check the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2025 match scorecard here. Both teams failed to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs and they have looked for a new start in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Rishabh Pant moved to LSG and has been appointed their new captain while KL Rahul is purchased by Delhi Capitals although Axar Patel has been appointed their captain. Will KL Rahul Play in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match? Captain Axar Patel Provides Update on Wicketkeeper-Batter's Availability Ahead of Delhi Capitals' Campaign Opener.

IPL 2025: DC vs LSG Live Scorecard

Delhi Capitals have done some good work in the auction, although they will not get the services of Harry Brook who pulled out due to personal reasons. DC are yet to name a replacement for Brook although they have made Faf du Plessis the vice captain. Faf is likely to open the batting with an explosive Jake Fraser-McGurk. KL Rahul is likely to shift to middle order alongside the likes of Axar Patel and Abishek Porel while Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma will provide the firepower at the back end. The bowling also has big names like T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar and Mohit Sharma alongside Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav which gives the squad an all-round look.

Lucknow Super Giants meanwhile are suffering from massive injury issues. All their frontline pace bowlers in Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep and Avesh Khan are injured. Mohsin is already ruled out and has been replaced by Shardul Thakur while Mayank is ruled out from the first half of the IPL 2025. There is question marks on Akash Deep and Avesh Khan's fitness which leave LSG and Pant will very limited options. Although they have a strong batting lineup in Nicholas Pooran, David Miller and Ayush Badoni alongside Pant and they will look to outbat DC and give their new look bowling attack some cushion. 'Ab Tu Nahi Hai Na, Toh Milegi' Axar Patel Gives Hilarious Response After Rishabh Pant Asks Him 'Batting Mil Rahi?' in Light-Hearted Banter Ahead of DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).