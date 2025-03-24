Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant had a light-hearted banter ahead of the DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match in Visakhapatnam on March 24. After having captained Delhi Capitals for quite some time, Rishabh Pant will turn up as Lucknow Super Giants' skipper against his former team which will have Axar Patel as the new captain. The former Delhi Capitals teammates caught up prior to the clash and had a conversation where Rishabh Pant asked Axar Patel, "Batting mil nahi," (Are you getting to bat?) and the DC captain responded, "Ab tu nahi hai na, toh milegi," (You're not here right so I'll obviously get to bat). The two former IPL teammates poked fun at each other as well over speaking Gujarati. Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant Receives Prestigious ‘Ram Lalla Showpiece’ by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (See Pic).

Watch Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant's Banter:

Batting aur vibe dono mil rahi hai 😂🤝 pic.twitter.com/GEBQKJy7D0 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 23, 2025

