Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will look to get back to winning ways as they cross swords in match 11 of VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (April). The campaign has been similar for DC and PBKS this season as both sides emerged victorious in their first outings before suffering defeats in second. Hence, it would be interesting to see how the upcoming fixture unfolds. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other DC vs PBKS match details. Updated IPL 2021 Points Table.

Although the Mumbai track recorded big scores in the first few games this season, bowlers were dominant in recent games at the venue. However, both PBKS and DC have a potent batting line-up, and one can expect some big hits in the Super Sunday clash. KL Rahul’s men suffered an astonishing batting collapse against Chennai Super Kings in their last outing. With Delhi having services of Chris Woakes and Kagiso Rabada, Punjab needs to be more watchful. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant’s captaincy tactics have been questioned in the first few games, and the young wicket-keeper batsman needs to adapt to the new role soon. Ahead of the game, let’s look at the streaming and other information. DC vs PBKS Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 11.

IPL 2021 Live Score

DC vs PBKS Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 4 on Star Sports TV Channels

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings (DC vs PBKS) match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels since Star network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. Fans can watch the live-action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be live telecasting the game in English. Fans can also follow the DC vs PBKS clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

DC vs PBKS Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 5 on Disney+ Hotstar

Live streaming online for the DC vs PBKS match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match on the Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

