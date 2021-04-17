In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match number 11 Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS). Both the sides have met similar fate in the IPL 2021 thus far, having won one and lost one. Both DC and PBKS will be eyeing some consistency now. Meanwhile, here’s all you need to know ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2021 match 11. DC vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 11.

DC vs PBKS Head-to-Head

In 26 matches between these two sides, Punjab Kings lead the head-to-head record with 15 wins while Delhi Capitals have won ten matches. One match between these teams ended in a tie with Delhi Capitals emerging as victorious in the Super Over.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Match 11, Key Players

Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada hold the key for Delhi Capitals while in Punjab Kings camp KL Rahul and Mohammed Shami are the players to watch out for. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Match 11, Mini Battles

Kagiso Rabada vs Chris Gayle and Mohammed Shami vs Rishabh Pant are some of the mini-battles to watch out for in Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 match.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2021, Match 11 Venue and Match Timing

The RCB vs KKR PL 2021 match 10 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will begin at 07:30 PM with toss scheduled at 07:00 PM.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL. The IPL 2021 will be live across Star network. The DC vs PBKS match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla. Star’s OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021, on its website and mobile app. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to subscribe to the services.

DC vs PBKS IPL 2021, Likely Playing XIs

DC Predicted Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

PBKS Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Dawid Malan, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

