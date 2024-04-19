The Delhi Capitals are all set to return to their home ground in New Delhi as they take on the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in match number 35 of the Indian Premier League 2024. DC are coming into the match after dismantling Gujarat Titans by six wickets in their last game. SRH on the other hand, have been deadly with the bat so far and smashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 287 runs when they played last time in the Indian Premier League 2024. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

Delhi Capitals' campaign in the Indian Premier League 2024 wasn't up to the mark as they kept on facing back-to-back losses. The openers were not firing for the team and captain Rishabh Pant was the only shining aspect for the side. However, with players such as Jake Fraser-McGurk and the bowlers have now also started to deliver for the team. DC would hope to continue their winning momentum in the tournament. IPL 2024 Full Schedule Announced: Get Indian Premier League Season 17 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details

The batting has been the major reason behind the success of the SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024 so far. From Travis Head to Aiden Markram all the players have been informing and led the team to big scores. However, the bowing is a major concern for the team and they would like to work on it for the same against DC.

DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (DC)

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw (DC), Travis Head (SRH), Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Abishek Porel (DC)

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Axar Patel (DC)

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed (DC), T Natarajan (SRH), Pat Cummins (SRH), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Rishabh Pant (c), Pat Cummins (vc)

DC vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Prithvi Shaw (DC), Travis Head (SRH), Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Abishek Porel (DC), Rishabh Pant (DC), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Axar Patel (DC), Khaleel Ahmed (DC), T Natarajan (SRH), Pat Cummins (SRH), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)

