The cricket carnival with all its exciting action and the breath-taking edge of the seat thrillers is finally here. The Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off with some exciting games and the full schedule being announced on Tuesday, March 25. The much-awaited schedule was released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and it features some exciting clashes that fans will look forward to. Due to the Lok Sabha elections, the schedule was released in phases but finally fans have the full schedule of IPL 2024 released. It is that time of the year when fans would divide their allegiances to their preferred teams. Chennai Super Kings, the title-holders, will face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk stadium in the first match of the tournament on March 22. IPL 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of All Indian Premier League Franchises After Mini Auction.

Chennai Super Kings are the reigning champions of the tournament. The MS Dhoni-led side was superb throughout the competition and finished the group stage with eight wins and five losses out of 14 matches. Having finished second, CSK went on to beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier and thereafter outclass the then Hardik Pandya-led outfit once again in a summit clash, which lasted for three days! It was a memorable moment for Dhoni and fans still remember how he hugged Ravindra Jadeja after the latter hit the winning runs off the last ball in the contest. Mohammed Shami Ruled Out of IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans Bowler to Undergo Ankle Surgery.

IPL 2024 Full Schedule Announced

The wait is finally over! 😍 Here's the complete TATA #IPL2024 schedule! Mark your calendars 📅 and don't miss out on the non-stop cricket excitement 🔥 Tune-in to #IPLOnStar, LIVE, Only on Star Sports pic.twitter.com/9XopOFs6ir — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 25, 2024

As has been the case in the past, the teams that finish in the top four on the points table, qualify for the playoffs. But the teams always want to finish in the top two spots which gives them a second shot at making the final. The top two teams on the points table face in Qualifier 1 and the winner of that match directly enters the final. The third and fourth-placed sides square off in the Eliminator and the winner moves to the Qualifier 2 to face the team which had lost the first qualifier. The winner of Qualifier 2 goes to the final. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the most successful teams in the history of the IPL, having won five titles, each. For CSK, their fifth and record-equalling title came last season when they beat Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller to secure the top prize.

