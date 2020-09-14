Delhi Capitals will fight for their maiden title in the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite having services of many T20 stars, Capitals haven’t been able to reach the glory even once. In fact, they are the only side to have not qualified for finals even once despite featuring in all the prior seasons. Nevertheless, Shreyas Iyer and Co are looking determined to break the jinx to get their hands in the trophy. Under the guidance of head coach Ricky Ponting, players of the side have been hitting the training ground hard lately, and one can visit DC’s Instagram page to verify the fact. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players.

Delhi Capitals, who were known as Delhi Daredevils till IPL 2018, changed their name last year and their fortunes changed too. They finished the group stages at the third position in the points table and also advanced to the qualifiers. However, they would like to cross the final hurdle this time around. With Shikhar Dhawan, skipper Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shimron Hetmyer in the ranks, DC have one of the strongest batting line-ups. At the same time, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma and Kagiso Rabada will handle the mantle in the bowling department. Well, DC undoubtedly have a well-balanced squad on the paper. However, they have to come together as a unit to get the title. Team DC Key Players for IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Other Cricketers to Watch Out.

With Delhi Capitals being one of the front runners to lift the title, fans have flooded social media with good luck messages for the Shreyas Iyer-led team. In fact, search engine platforms are filled with latest Delhi Capitals photos, Delhi Capitals HD background wallpapers for desktop, Delhi Capitals mobile screensavers, Delhi Capitals photos, Delhi Capitals photos for Facebook, Delhi Capitals HD images for Instagram. Well, your quest ends here as you can download all such photos of the Delhi-based IPL franchise. All the pics are available for absolutely free.

Shreyas Iyer and Co will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on September 20 at the Dubai International stadium. With the Dubai track known to favour the spinners, Amit Mishra and Ravichandran Ashwin will feature in the playing XI while Sandeep Lamichhane or Axar Patel will be the third spinner in the side.

