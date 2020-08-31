Delhi Capitals (DC) is an exciting team to watch out for in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Shreyas Iyer led DC has never won the IPL title and will look forward to winning their maiden trophy in IPL season 13. In the previous season the franchise changed their jersey and name as prior to IPL 2019 they were known as Delhi Daredevils. The Delhi team has managed to make it to the playoffs four times, however, they have not yet reached the final in any of the seasons. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for DC team profile along with squad details for the upcoming IPL 2020 which is scheduled to take place in September 2020. DC Squad for IPL 2020 in UAE: Check Updated Players' List of Delhi Capitals Team Led by Shreyas Iyer for Indian Premier League Season 13.

Delhi Capitals put up a great show in IPL 2019, where they finished at the third position by losing to Chennai Super Kings at Qualifier 2. By no mean, this franchise should be taken lightly, especially after the inclusion of experienced players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Also, with fine batsmen like Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, along with strong pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada, one definitely cannot write DC off the race. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

With a good combination of experience and young players in the side, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capital will aim to create an impact in IPL 2020 and bag their first title in the upcoming season which will take place in UAE.

Key Players

Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin are key players to watch out for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020.

Delhi Capitals Record in Previous Season

Season Point Table Finish Final Finish 2008 4th 4th 2009 1st 3rd 2010 5th 5th 2011 10th 10th 2012 1st 3rd 2013 9th 9th 2014 8th 8th 2015 7th 7th 2016 6th 6th 2017 6th 6th 2018 8th 8th 2019 3rd 3rd

DC Squad For IPL 2020

Domestic - Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalith Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra. Overseas - Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamicchane, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Daniel Sams, Keemo Paul

DC Stats

Delhi Capitals have played 177 matches in which they have won 76 games and faced defeat in 97 games. DC has also been part of two tied matches and two with no results. Delhi side has a win percentage of 44.

Most Runs and Wickets For DC

Virender Sehwag is the leading run-scorer for Delhi side in IPL as he made 2382 runs from 86 matches with a strike rate of 158.37. The leading wicket-taker for Delhi Capital team is Amit Mishra with 90 wickets to his name from 85 matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).