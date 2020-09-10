Delhi Capitals snapped a series of poor performances in the Indian Premier League with a third place finish last season. Under the dynamic leadership of youngster Shreyas Iyer, who is now a constant presence in the Indian Team, the team is looking to go further in the mega event in UAE. Ricky Pointing was a shrewd captain during his playing days and as a coach he is turning out to be no different. An astute reader of the game, his plans will come in handy as Delhi look to get off to a flier in UAE. All eyes will be on their bowling unit though which looks suspect. Ahead of IPL 2020, we take a look at the players to watch out for Delhi Capitals. DC IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Delhi Capitals Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

Rishabh Pant

Once touted as the next bug thing in Indian cricket, the aggressive wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant has found going tough specially at the international level. He was a standout performer though for the team last season, managing 488 runs at an average of 38 with 3 half centuries. He will be looking to gain confidence with some fine showing in UAE.

Shreyas Iyer

Indian middle order batsman Shreyas Iyer has not let captaincy come in the way of batting, with the Mumbai batsman excelling in both the field. His 463 runs in 2019 at an average of 31 was crucial for Delhi to make their way to the 3rd spot. At 25 years of age, he has the potential to become one of the all-time leading run scorers in the tournament. Delhi Capitals Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of Shreyas Iyer’s DC.

Shikhar Dhawan

The Delhi batsman has a wealth of experience under his belt after having played for teams like Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi. The left handed opener is looking for a strong performance in the IPL in order to be in the good books of the selectors. He managed a mammoth 521 runs in the previous edition which goes to show what a consistent performer he is.

Kagiso Rabada

The spearhead of the Delhi Capitals bowling unit, Kagiso Rabada is a rare talent who hits the deck hard, maintaining exceptional line and length with decent pace. He picked up 25 wickets in just 12 games last season at an average of 14.72 to finish behind compatriot Imran Tahir in the purple cap race. The other bowlers in the team will have to step up in order to support Rabada well. DC Team Profile for IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

R Ashwin

The veteran Indian spinner has been adding new variations in his bowling ahead of the new season to add to his long list. On the slow turning wickets of Dubai and Sharjah, R Ashwin could be a tough nut to crack for the opposition batsmen who will be desperate to get quick runs in the middle overs.

Dark Horse: Mohit Sharma

Pacer Mohit Sharma has experience by his side and he could turn out to be Delhi's dark horse this season. The bowler has done well for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) previously and will be hoping to emulate his performance this season as well.

WATCH: DC Team Profile for IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals are a decent outfit and it will be a real surprise if they do not make it to the top four this season. They are not a finished product yet but are getting to the level where Ricky Ponting wants them to play.

