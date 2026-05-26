Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1

The business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 shifts to the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium today as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1. Given Dharamshala's high altitude of approximately 1,450 metres and historical vulnerability to sudden mountain showers, the weather forecast remains a critical factor for teams and fans alike. You Can Follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard.

Fortunately, the latest meteorological data indicates that the elements are unlikely to play spoilsport for this marquee knockout fixture. Both teams, who finished level on 18 points in the league phase, can look forward to a full 40-over contest.

Dharamshala Weather and Temperature Outlook

According to data from Google Weather, Dharamshala is experiencing mostly sunny daytime conditions with a temperature of 20°C, which feels closer to 24°C due to clear overhead conditions. The maximum temperature for Tuesday, 26 May, is predicted to reach 21°C, while cooling down to a low of 15°C as the evening progresses.

A gentle southwest wind blowing at 5 mph to 7 mph will accompany the match, maintaining a comfortable humidity level of around 38% to 40%. The daytime UV index is recorded at a high of 10, necessitating sun protection for spectators arriving early at the venue. Today's IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 26.

Dharamshala Rain Chances During Play

The primary concern for any mountain fixture is precipitation, but the evening forecast remains exceptionally clear. While there is a minor 15% chance of rain reported for the daytime hours, the probability drops to a definitive 0% for the nighttime phase when the match will actively be played.

The transition to completely clear night skies ensures that ground staff will likely not be required to deploy the covers. This zero-precipitation outlook eliminates the threat of a shortened match or the reliance on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method to determine the first finalist of the season.

Dharamshala Weather Live

Dharamshala Pitch and Atmospheric Implications

The combination of cool mountain air and clear skies will heavily influence tactical calls at the toss. Dharamshala's thin air naturally reduces air resistance, helping the ball travel faster through the outfield and aiding batsmen who look to clear the boundaries.

However, the 15°C evening drop will bring a noticeable chill, which typically aids conventional swing and seam movement for fast bowlers under the floodlights. With premier pacers like Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Gujarat's Kagiso Rabada leading their respective attacks, the initial overs of each innings will prove pivotal on a surface that has otherwise yielded high-scoring totals this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).