England Beat India By 22 Runs in Thrilling IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's; Ravindra Jadeja's Fighting Knock in Vain as Ben Stokes and Co Gain 2-1 Series Lead

England win the third Test match of the five-Test series at their home against India and take a lead of 2-1 in the series. It ended up being a nail-biting thriller on Day 5 but in the end, England was able to close the game down. India needed 193 runs to win on the final Day and had six wickets in hand. They were down to 112/8 at lunch and it looked like the game will be over soon. But India kept fighting with Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah out on the crease and survived the next session. When it looked like Jadeja and Siraj can close down the game, Shoaib Bashir dismissed Siraj and took England over the line helping them secure a 22-run victory. Ravindra Jadeja remained a tragic hero having scored 61 runs in 181 balls and remained unbeaten on one end. England looked down and out at one point but they did just enough to get over the line. Ravindra Jadeja Takes Toilet Break Amid His Innings As He Rushes To Use Facility During Day 5 Of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

England won the toss and opted to bat first. This is the first time in the Test series, they have opted to bat first. Contrary to their general style, England started with a cautious style and tried to get off to a steady start. Despite that it was Joe Root who scored a century and helped England get to a competitive score of 387. The other contributors included Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he scalped a five-wicket haul. Trying to get a healthy lead, India tried for a strong start but lost wickets during crucial junctures and ended up with the same score of 387. KL Rahul was the one who scored century for them. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja batted well too. By the end of Day 3, it turned to be a match of one innings.

The game changed for Day 4 with the pitch drying out and the cracks opening up. England struggled to bat in the second innings and was bowled out for 192. Joe Root and Ben Stokes were the major contributors with the bat chipping in enough runs to put up a competitive score. Washington Sundar dismissed both Ben Stokes and Joe Root and ended up picking four wickets which restricted England under a score of 200. Chasing it, India had a poor start again and as they were looking to consolidate, they lost three wickets in quick succession, ending Day 4 at 58/4. England started Day 5 and took the upper hand in the first session scalping four wickets. Ravindra Jadeja, Brydon Carse Get Engaged in Heated Argument As They Collide With Each Other During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Just when it looked England will close the game down in the second session, Ravindra Jadeja frustrated them with Jasprit Bumrah on his side. They showed an epic fight till the third session. Jadeja scored 61 runs and stayed unbeaten after 181 deliveries. He tried to take India over the finishing line but first Bumrah and then Siraj perished eventually. Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes scalped three wickets each. Brydon Carse took two wickets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2025 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).