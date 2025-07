Ravindra Jadeja has displayed some fantastic batting during the India vs England third Test 2025 at Lord's when he has played 162 balls and didn't allow India to lose more than a wicket in the entire session after lunch on Day 5. India has scored 51 runs in the entire session and kept things alive with 30 more needed to win. After completing his half-century, Jadeja had to take a toilet break between overs and he ran to the Indian dressing room through the Lord's cricket ground long room. He resumed after taking the break. Ravindra Jadeja Smashes Chris Woakes For a Six After Surviving LBW Call During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Takes Toilet Break Amid His Innings

Nervous work for Ravi Jadeja at Lord's... 😅 The Indian all-rounder runs off to use the facilities at the Home of Cricket 🚽 pic.twitter.com/Ap75u1BkZC — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 14, 2025

