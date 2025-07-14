Since the action from Day 3 of the India vs England third Test 2025 at the Lord's, the players from both sides have taken a go at each other whenever they got an opportunity. It was no different on Day 5 when England made a strong comeback with the ball and scalped four wickets in the first session. Amid this, Ravindra Jadeja punched a ball and set-off for a double. During his run, he collided with bowler Brydon Carse who almost grabbed Jadeja to get back to balance. Both were watching the ball and had no idea about each other movements. After the collision, Jadeja and Carse engaged in a heated discussion and Ben Stokes had to intervene to separate them. ‘How Long It Takes To Get to Washington?’ Jofra Archer’s Old Tweet Goes Viral After He Dismisses Washington Sundar During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Collision

