England Legends will cross swords with Bangladesh Legends in match 7 of Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. While this will be England’s first match in the competition, Bangladesh would be aiming for redemption after suffering a 10-wicket defeat against India in their opening game a few days ago. Mohammad Rafique and Co never really looked in the hunt as India, after bundling Bangladesh out for 109 runs, comfortably won the game by 10 wickets. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of EN-L vs BD-L match. Road Safety World Series 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

With the likes of skipper Kevin Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, James Tredwell and Monty Panesar in the ranks, England indeed have a potent team and would take the field as favourites. On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers have a lot of problems to solve ahead of the game. Barring opener Nazimuddin, none of the players could make a mark against India in the first game. The likes of Abdur Razzak and Mohammad Rafique need to perform from the front to get the favourable result. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other information. Virender Sehwag Swashbuckling Knock of 80 Runs Leads India to Stunning 10-Wicket Win Against Bangladesh in Road Safety Series T20I 2021.

When is England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends clash in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 7, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends on TV.

How to Watch England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream.

Squads

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique(c), Rajin Saleh, Hannan Sarkar, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif, Khaled Mashud(w), Khaled Mahmud, Alamgir Kabir, Mehrab Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahman, Aftab Ahmed, Mamun Rashed

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen(c), Jonathan Trott, Usman Afzaal, Phil Mustard(w), Gavin Hamilton, Darren Maddy, James Tredwell, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Chris Schofield, Kabir Ali, Matthew Hoggard, Sajid Mahmood

