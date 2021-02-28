Cricket fans must be ready to get nostalgic as retired legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, and Muttiah Muralitharan will return on the cricket field for the Road Safety World Series T20 2021. The much-awaited tournament takes place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh and will get underway on March 5. The Road Safety World Series T20 League aims to create awareness towards road safety worldwide and change people’s mindset towards their behaviour on roads. The T20 tournament will see numerous big names getting back in action after retirement. Download Road Safety World Series 2021 Schedule For Free in PDF Format

For the unversed, the first edition of the tournament, which took place last year, was called off after four games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the upcoming tournament will take place under some revised rules. The six teams participating in Road Safety World Series T20 2021 are India Legends, South Africa Legends, England Legends, Bangladesh Legends, Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends. Australia Legends also participated last year but they pulled out this season due to the travel restrictions in their country. Nevertheless, cricket superstars of six nations are set to entertain the audience once again. As the tournament takes a countdown, let’s look at the schedule, fixture, streaming and other details of the Road Safety World Series T20 2021. Road Safety World Series 2021: Yusuf Pathan, Pragyan Ojha Join India Legends Squad.

Road Safety World Series 2021 Schedule:

S.NO. Matches Date Time (IST) Venue 1. India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends 5 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 2. Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends 6 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 3. England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends 7 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 4. South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends 8 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 5. India Legends vs England Legends 9 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 6. Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends 10 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 7. England Legends vs South Africa Legends 11 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 8. Bangladesh Legends vs West Indies Legends 12 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 9. India Legends vs South Africa Legends 13 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 10. Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends 14 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 11. South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends 15 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 12. England Legends vs West Indies Legends 16 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 13. Semi-final 1 17 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 14. Semi-final 2 19 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur 15. Final 21 March 7:00 PM Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur

Squads of All Six Teams:

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Zaheer Khan, Pragyan Ojha, Noel David, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony.

Sri Lanka Legends: Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Manjula Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra, Tillakratne Dilshan, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

Bangladesh Legends: Khaled Mahmud, Mohammed Sharif, Mushfiqur Rahman, A N M Mamun Ur Rashed, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique, Abdur Razzak, Khaled Mashud, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir.

South Africa Legends: Morne Van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Nicky Boje, Andrew Puttick, Thandi Tshabalala, Loots Bosman, Llyod Norris Jones, Zander de Bruyn, Monde Zondeki, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Jonty Rhodes, Makhaya Ntini, Justin Kemp.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara, Dinanath Ramnarine, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Dwayne Smith, Ryan Austin, William Perkins, Mahendra Nagamootoo, Pedro Collins, Ridley Jacobs, Narsingh Deonarine, Tino Best, Sulieman Benn.

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Chris Schoefield, Johnathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom.

When and where to watch the Road safety World Series 2021 live?

As Viacom18 is the official broadcaster of Road safety World Series 2021 in India, all the matches in the tournament will be telecasted live on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and Rishtey Cineplex.

