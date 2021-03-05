Virender Sehwag is known for his destructive batting. This time during India vs Bangladesh match, things were no different for Sultan of Multan as he completed a half-century in 20 balls during India vs Bangladesh, Road Safety World Series T20I 2021. In the match which was going on at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, the fans witnessed massive hammering from the Sultan of Multan. By the end of the day, he scored 80 runs from 35 balls. Needless to say that the netizens hailed the Sultan of Multan in the series. But before getting into the tweets, let’s have a look at how things panned out for both teams. Irfan Pathan Shares an Adorable ‘Post Retirement’ Picture With Brother Yusuf Ahead of India vs Bangladesh Road Safety Series 2021 T20 Match (See Post).

So Bangladesh scored 109 runs with Nazimuddin scoring the highest number of runs as he made 49 runs from 33 balls. Javed Omar and Rajin Saleh became the second-highest scorers to Team Bangladesh as they made 12 runs. No other batsmen from the team got even to the double-digit. The team got bundled out on the score of 109 runs. When it came to the Indian batting line-up Virender Sehwag single-handedly led the team to a 10-wicket win. Sachin Tendulkar scored 29 runs from 19 balls. Both batsmen remained unbeaten and Virender Sehwag became the trending name on social media.

Check out the reactions below:

Fifty for Virender Sehwag from just 20 balls including 8 fours and 3 sixes - it is the fastest fifty in this series - completes fifty with a six - Viru style. pic.twitter.com/ux4h5GK8lm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2021

Fifty in just 20 balls by Virender Sehwag, what a knock. He's still bossing the cricket field with the bat, unbelievable striking. pic.twitter.com/QAb13JaAMq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 5, 2021

Virender Sehwag faced first three ball - 4,4,6 - Pure Viru style. pic.twitter.com/jSzKjVcVWh — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 5, 2021

India Legends now stand on number one on the points table as they have played three games and have won all three games. The team has 10 points in their kitty.

