England will fight for redemption as they take on India in the five-match T20I series, starting from March 12 (Friday) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having lost the Test series 1-3, the Three Lions might not be in a great frame of mind, but they are a completely different force when it comes to white-ball cricket. The Eoin Morgan-led side is the top-ranked T20I team and would aim to extend their dominance in the shortest format. Notably, England haven’t lost a T20I series for the last two years. Hence, Virat Kohli and Co have a daunting task up to their sleeves. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 1st T20I 2021.

Although England’s performance in T20Is has been impeccable over the years, all the game in this series will take place at the same Ahmedabad stadium where Indian spinners tormented the Three Lions in the Test series. Hence, Eoin Morgan’s first challenge is to pick the best playing XI. With dashers like Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan in the ranks, the visitors have a destructive batting order. However, there aren’t many to support Jofra Archer in the bowling department. As the first T20I takes a countdown, let’s look at England’s likely playing XI. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Series Opener in Ahmedabad.

Openers: Although England have plenty of options for the opening slot, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler are all but likely to start the visiting team’s innings. While Buttler’s form in white-ball cricket has been impressive lately, Jason Roy’s bat hasn’t done much talking for quite some time. However, the dasher is a proven star of the T20 format and would like to get his mojo back. Buttler will also take the gloves for England in the series.

Middle-Order: The top-ranked T20I batsman, Dawid Malan, will come after the fall of the first wicket and expectations from him are sky-high. The southpaw has been performing consistently, but making a mark on spin-friendly Indian soil will take some beating. Malan will be followed by the dashing trio of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and skipper Eoin Morgan. These batsmen have destroyed many potent bowling line-ups, and it would be interesting to see how Indian bowlers will tackle them.

All-Rounders: While England already have Ben Stokes in the top six, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran are likely to be the other two all-rounders in the playing XI. Ali’s form would be a concern for the visors, but he could be handy if the Ahmedabad track continues to favour the spinners. On the other hand, Sam Curran has shown tremendous improvement in the last year and will indeed feature in England’s line-up.

Bowlers: Veteran Leg-spinner Adil Rashid will partner Ali in the spin department, whereas Barbados-born England pacers Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan will occupy the remaining two slots. Notably, all these bowlers can be handy with the bat as well, and India must be aware of the fact.

England’s Probable XI For First T20I Against India: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

