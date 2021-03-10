Cricket fans must brace themselves as India and England are set to lock horns in a five-match T20I series. The opening encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 12). While Virat Kohli’s men would be high on confidence with their 3-1 triumph in the Test series, the Three Lions would fight for redemption. Moreover, England are the top-ranked T20I team, and the home team must put their best foot forward to get the favourable result. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders and wicket-keeper for the IND vs ENG clash. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Series Opener in Ahmedabad.

With the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 taking place later this year in India, stakes get even higher in the series. Both teams will look to fill their loopholes and identify their best playing XI. Selecting the initial playing XI will be India’s first challenge, with two contenders fighting for almost every spot. Veterans KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli are expected to shine for India, whereas Rishabh Pant and Bhuvneshwar Kumar would like to make their return memorable. For England, dashers like Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler need no introduction, and the visitors would be backing themselves to emerge victorious in the T20I leg. As the first game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team. Virat Kohli Can Become First Batsman to Complete 3000 T20I Runs During India vs England Series 2021.

India vs England 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with two of them. Jos Buttler (ENG), KL Rahul (IND) and should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

India vs England 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and maximum of six batsmen. Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) Eoin Morgan (ENG) and Dawid Malan (ENG) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

India vs England 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Ben Stokes (ENG) and Washington Sundar (IND) should ideally be selected as the two all-rounders for your IND vs ENG Dream11 team.

India vs England 1st T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG) and Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) are the three bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021.

India vs England T20I Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), KL Rahul (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) Eoin Morgan (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), Ben Stokes (ENG), Washington Sundar (IND), Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)

KL Rahul (IND) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas his counterpart Jos Buttler (IND) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

