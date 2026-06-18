England Test Captain Ben Stokes Set for Durham County Championship 2026 Appearance Amidst Ongoing ECB Probe

England Test captain Ben Stokes will make an immediate return to red-ball action for Durham, featuring in their Rothesay County Championship Division Two match against Northamptonshire beginning Friday, June 19, 2026, at Banks Homes Riverside. The move comes swiftly after the 35-year-old all-rounder was dropped from the England squad for the ongoing second Test against New Zealand due to a breach of team rules involving a curfew violation. Glenn Phillips Scores Maiden Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During ENG vs NZ 2nd Test 2026.

Ben Stokes Included In Durham Squad

Back in @CountyChamp action in CLS. 🔴🏡 Ryan Campbell has named a squad of 15 to take on Northamptonshire in Chester-le-Street. 👉 https://t.co/4ro8vz1IaB#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/OPkkmTfRGJ — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) June 18, 2026

Stokes and fellow cricketer Gus Atkinson are currently under investigation by both the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Cricket Regulator for an incident that reportedly occurred after the first Test at Lord's. The decision to play for Durham was reportedly Stokes's own, with head coach Ryan Campbell confirming the team's open arms.

The Return to County Cricket

This will be Stokes' third County Championship appearance for Durham this season. He previously returned to action in May after recovering from a facial injury sustained in February, when he was struck by a ball during a net session at Durham County Cricket Club. His initial comeback matches saw him play against Worcestershire and Kent.

Durham's head coach, Ryan Campbell, has publicly supported Stokes. "Our doors are always open for any of our Durham boys," Campbell stated earlier this week. "If Ben happens to walk through it, I will definitely be waiting there with arms open wide." Campbell also noted Stokes' competitive spirit, adding, "Ben is a competitor and he loves to play and he wants to play. He put his hand up and said he made a mistake." England's head coach Brendon McCullum also expressed his concern for the Test captain, stating, "I'm worried about Ben." Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson Under ECB Probe After Nightclub Incident

Match Details

This crucial Division Two fixture will see Durham, captained by Alex Lees, host Northamptonshire.

Detail Information Teams Durham vs Northamptonshire Competition Rothesay County Championship, Division Two Venue Banks Homes Riverside, Chester-le-Street, UK Start Date Friday, June 19, 2026 Start Time 11:00 AM BST (anticipated)

Stokes' Recent County Form

Since his return to county cricket in May, Ben Stokes has had mixed performances:

Batting: Scores of 14 and 45 runs against Worcestershire and Kent, respectively.

Bowling: Took two wickets in an innings against Worcestershire and one wicket against Kent.

Debut Wicket: In his first match back against Worcestershire, he struck with his eighth delivery, taking the wicket of Daniel Lategan.

While specific broadcasting details for this County Championship match are not widely available, county games are often streamed via the respective county cricket club websites.

Stokes' return to Durham is undoubtedly a significant development, both for the player personally as he navigates the ongoing investigation and for Durham's push in the County Championship. All eyes will be on Chester-le-Street to see how the England captain performs in this domestic outing.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 07:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).